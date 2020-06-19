Naas man charged before Special Criminal Court with money laundering offences

A man and woman have been charged this morning, Friday, June 19, at the non-jury Special Criminal Court with a total of 50 money laundering offences spanning five years.

Jonathan Harding (48) of Kerdiff Avenue, Naas, Co Kildare, is charged with 30 offences of converting, transferring or handling property, to wit money, between 1 January, 2012, and 31 December 2016, at EBS, Bank of Ireland and AIB accounts, the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens, presiding at the non-jury court, heard from prosecuting solicitor Michael O'Donovan that the charges come under the Criminal Justice Act 2010 and related to money laundering and terrorist financing within the State.

Under Section 7 of the Act, 'a person commits an offence if the person engages in acts in relation to property that is the proceeds of criminal conduct in concealing or disguising the true nature, source, location, disposition, movement or ownership of the property in converting, transferring, handling, acquiring, possessing the property'.

All 30 charges were read out to Harding by the registrar, which took 10 minutes. They relate to accounts allegedly held in both his own name and the name of his co-accused, Carol Davis, at EBS, AIB and Bank of Ireland.

Carol Davis (45) of Clonmacnoise Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12, is accused of 20 offences also under Section 7 of the Act between 1 January, 2012, and 31 December, 2016, relating to accounts held in her own name also at EBS, AIB and Bank of Ireland.

There was no objection to bail for Ms Davis, who had a warrant executed upon her, by arrangement, before the court hearing. She was remanded in custody with consent to bail to 31 July for service of the Book of Evidence. An independent surety of €5,000 was approved by the court.

Co-accused Harding was remanded in custody without an application for bail to the same date, also for preparation of the Book of Evidence.