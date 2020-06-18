LATEST: One extra case of Covid-19 in Kildare today

One more case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Kildare today. As of midnight on Tuesday, June 16, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available, Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,239 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,535 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,436 cases (6%).

Four more deaths from the virus have been confirmed today, bringing the country's death toll to 1,714.

The HSPC has been informed of a further 16 cases of coronavirus, bringing the total in Ireland to 25,355.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Thursday 18 June) and noted that approximately half of those diagnosed with Covid-19 in the community take more than 2 days from the onset of symptoms to make contact with their GP.

“The most important actions anyone can take from the moment they experience symptoms associated with Covid-19 is to self-isolate immediately, restrict the movement of household contacts and make phone contact with their GP.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “The reproductive number is now estimated to be close to 0.7. It is heartening to see that none of the data suggests that there is a significant increase of transmission of Covid-19 in the community since the commencement of Phase 2.”

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said; “Covid-19 symptoms are common symptoms and therefore some people may not be inclined to immediately seek medical attention for a cough, shortness of breath, change in sense of smell or fever to their GP. In the context of this pandemic we are asking you to do so, to help us limit the spread of Covid-19.”