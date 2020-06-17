LATEST: One new case of Covid-19 reported in County Kildare

One new case of Covid-19 has been reported in County Kildare, according to figures released this evening.

As of Monday, June 15, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available, Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,235 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,535 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,435 cases (6%).

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of three people with Covid-19 have died. There have now been a total of 1,710 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

A further eight cases of the virus have also been confirmed, bringing Ireland's total to 25,341 cases.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet tomorrow (Thursday 18 June) to continue its review of Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to Covid-19. NPHETs advice in relation to rephasing of the Roadmap to Reopening Society and Business will be reviewed, in the context of ongoing suppression of the disease in the community and overall compliance with public health measures.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Our recovery rate is at 92%. This and other indicators such as the reproductive number, hospital admissions and ICU admissions are stable or moving in the right direction. This is good news that has been achieved through the collective efforts of every person who has followed public health advice.”