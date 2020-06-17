No mortgage at 28! Lucky woman gets keys to free Kildare home she won in GAA draw

Dublin woman Jessica O'Callaghan yesterday received the keys to a new €400,000 home in Maynooth which she won in a GAA fundraising draw.

Jessica (28) from Crumlin will move into the three-bedroom, semi-detached home in Carton Wood with partner Stephen Flanagan.

The overjoyed couple were handed over the property yesterday and popped a celebratory bottle of champagne.

Jessica told Today FM:

"I have been every day looking in the windows and we just got the keys.

"I'm outside the house and I still don't think it has sunk in.

"The house is just beautiful. I can't believe it. It's our forever home, 100%.

"We were living with our parents so we were only really together when we went on holidays.

"It means the world to me."

Jessica's name was picked from thousands of people who each bought a €100 ticket for the fundraising draw which is contributing to the development of the Faythe Harriers GAA Club in Co Wexford.

ABOVE: The home being constructed

The property has a floor area of 117.4 square metres and solar roof panels.

A fitted kitchen includes a stainless steel extractor hood, ceramic hob, oven. microwave, integrated fridge/freezer and integrated dishwasher.

There is high quality flooring in the hallway, kitchen and utility room.

There are also fitted wardrobes in the master bedroom.