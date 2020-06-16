LATEST: No new cases of Covid-19 reported in Kildare this evening

No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in County Kildare this evening.

As of midnight, Sunday June 14, the latest date for which county figures are available, Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,228 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,533 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,434 cases (6%). That figure for Kildare remains the same as yesterday.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of three people with Covid-19 have died. There have now been a total of 1,709 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday, June 15, the HPSC has been notified of 14 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,334 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

ENDS

Notes to the Editor

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 25,215 confirmed cases reflects this.