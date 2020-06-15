Deaths in Co Kildare - June 15, 2019

Martin Patten, Bothúna, Spiddal, Galway / Achill Island, Mayo / Clane

June 12. Peacefully at his residence. Pre-deceased by his parents Martin & Bridget, brothers Seán and Micheal. Sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia (nee Corrigan, Clane, Co. Kildare), daughter Hayley, sons, Gordon, Fergus & Martin, brothers Patrick, Joe & Brian, sisters Bridie, Mary, Kathleen, Martha, Theresa & Margaret, grandchildren Anthony, Clodagh, Katie, Ciara, Niamh, P.J, Ríona, Mairtín Óg & Cian, son-in-law Mark, daughters-in-law Sally, Ailbhe & Niamh, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours & a large circle of friends. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday 14th June at 1pm in Cill Éinne Church, Spiddal. Burial afterwards in Knock Cemetery, Inverin. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimers.Funeral Mass can be viewed on church webcame at www.cilleinde.ie.

Una Kane, Main Street, Castledermot

June 12 in her 90th year; Una passed away peacefully in the tender loving care of the Nurses and Staff at Sonas Nursing Home, Tullow; Deeply regretted by her sister Bridget (Biddy) and predeceased by her brothers Thomas and Michael. She will be sadly missed by her nephews, nieces and extended family and friends. Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place in The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot, on Sunday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Coltstown Cemetery. If you would like to leave a personal message of condolences, you may do so in the “Condolences” at RIP.ie.

Ann Coughlan (née O'Neill), Kilcullen / Naas

June 4. .Ann will be reunited with her beloved husband Jim and loving son Seamus. Devoted and much loved mother of John, Seamus, Martine, Fiona and Neil. Loving grandmother of Alan, Ben, Becky, Alfie, Ellie, Wills, Ed and Zoe, and great-grandmother to Willow, Marshall, Alana, Eli, Paisley, Ethan, Eva, Bonnie, Ralph and Dylan. Sadly missed sister of Maisie. Predeceased by her parents Christy and Mary, her brothers Christopher, Paddy, Jimmy, Peter, Larry, Tom and Tony. Ann will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by family, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Funeral will take place in Dorking, Surrey, England.

Michael McFadden, 2 Upper St. Joseph's Tce., Athy

June 14. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Dinah, children Evelyn, Bernadette, Theresa, Frank, Ann and Malissa, brothers Frank and Marcus, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. A private funeral Mass will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, website on Tuesday morning at 11am, see www.parishofathy.ie. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot do so may offer their condolences in the 'Condolences' section at RIP.ie

Christine Finnegan (née Dempsey), Blanchardstown, Dublin / Prosperous

June 13. Peacefully, at home. Beloved wife of the late Peter and dear mother of Barbara, John, Ellen, Eithne, Mary, Christine, Theresa, Billy and Valerie. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, relatives and friends.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. You may also leave a condolence message below at RIP.Ie . Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.