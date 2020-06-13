LATEST: No new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare for second day in a row

No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in County Kildare for the second day running. Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,179 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,533 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,426 cases (6%). Those figures are as of midnight Thursday, the latest day for which county breakdowns are available.

A further five people have died of the virus, bringing Ireland's total death toll to 1,705.

Another 46 cases of Covid-19 have also been confirmed. There is now a total of 25,295 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today’s increase in notifications of Covid-19 is not an increase in the daily incidence of the disease. When the cases are analysed according to the date the samples were taken, it shows that they were spread out over a number of days. All the indicators of the disease are stable or reducing. We will continue to closely monitor these every day."