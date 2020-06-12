LATEST: No new cases of Covid-19 reported in County Kildare

No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in figures released today. As of midnight last Wednesday, June 10, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available, Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,172 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,533 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,426 cases (6%).

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of three people with Covid-19 have died, bringing Ireland's death toll to 1,705 cases.

A further 13 cases of the virus were confirmed today; there is now a total of 25,250 diagnosed cases of coronavirus in the country.

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 38%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The Covid-19 virus will continue to impact on the way we move about our daily lives for the foreseeable future, however we have already witnessed how our collective action can control the spread of the virus. By continuing to work together, implementing our new behaviours, we can continue to limit the spread of the disease.”