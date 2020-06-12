Newbridge man says lockdown impact is like 'bad dream'

A Newbridge restaurant and bar owner says that the impact of the lockdown for businesses has been 'devastating.'

Owner of Judge Roy Beans and Harrigans, Vivian Carroll, says that while the Government has offered supports with the temporary wage subsidy scheme, there is a great level of anxiety among businesses in Co Kildare. He is planning to reopen on June 29 and July 1, and is hoping that the distance will be reduced down to one metre, by then.

He said: “I am in the bar trade for 26 years, I have never seen anything like this. I feel like I have had a bad dream.I am hoping like SARS that Covid 19 goes away.”

He closed the doors on March 13, last, and says that despite operating a take-away service, there has been a 62% drop in trade, for his business.

Mr Carroll said: “Newbridge looked dismal during the lockdown, it was creepy, the streets were so quiet.All that you can do is keep a positive attitude. Two metres won't work and it will be very bad for the Main St.”

For Harrigans, reopening on July 1, it is anticipated that the table plan will remain the same, there will be a spare table between other tables. Judge Roy Beans is reopening on June 29.

The staff will be wearing masks and will have gloves if needed. Food and drink will be served, with table service.

A traffic light system will be in place for the bathrooms. He is hoping that the two metres rule is reduced.