Gardaí stop Ferrari driver caught using Irish motorway as 'racetrack'

Dundalk Roads Policing Unit intercepted two drivers who they say mistook the M1 Motorway for a racetrack recently.

Gardai say both vehicles were observed racing each other on M1 at high speed.

Both drivers now face prosecution in the District Court, they added.