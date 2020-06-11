LATEST: Kildare Village to reopen on Monday

Kildare Village is to reopen on Monday next, June 15.

A social media statement this afternoon from the retail outlet on the outskirts of Kildare town said: "Our Village is looking gorgeous, our plants and flowers are in full bloom. Our wonderful hosts are getting ready to welcome you back to Kildare Village in the fresh, open air again next Monday 15th June. We can’t wait to see you again."

However, it is as yet unclear as to whether all of the shops will reopen for business on Monday after the Covid-19 pandemic. Kildare Village relies heavily on footfall from overseas tourists, particularly from China. In 2017, approximately 60 per cent of tax-free purchases at Kildare Village last year were made by visitors from that country.

Homewares store Cath Kidston, which has been located at Kildare Village since it opened in 2006, announced in mid-April that it would shut all of its UK and Irish shops.

A massive €14.5m expansion of Kildare Village, with 29 new retail units and 460 car parking spaces, is currently being built - although work paused during the Covid-19 shutdown.