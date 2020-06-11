Rain coming to Kildare after a bright start

Rain will arrive in County Kildare this afternoon after a bright start.

Met Eireann says patchy rain and drizzle in southern counties will gradually clear this morning to leave a windy day nationwide with a good deal of cloud and a few showers. There will be some sunny spells, the best of these across the northwest and north of the country. Highest temperatures will range from 14 to 17 degrees, coolest along the east coast in fresh and gusty northeasterly winds.

After a predominantly dry evening, showery rain will spread from the Irish Sea, moving westwards across the country overnight bringing occasional heavy bursts. Minimum temperatures will range 10 to 13 degrees in a fresh and gusty northeast breeze.