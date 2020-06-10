Weather takes a turn for the worse in County Kildare

There wil be rainfall across county Kildarfe today and tomorrow - but better weather beckons for the weekend.

Showeers will be widespread this afternoon and evening, some of them heavy with hail. A few thundery downpours are possible too, with spot flooding. Cool for the time of year with highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees Celsius, in moderate northwest winds.

There will be further showers or longer spells of rain tonight, especially across Leinster - some further thundery falls possible. However, it will become drier later in the west and north with clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees celsius. Becoming breezy later, as north to northeast winds freshen.

There will be more in the way of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday.