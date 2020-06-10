Deaths in Co Kildare - June 10, 2020

Peter (Senior) McCreevy, Sherlockstown, Sallins

June 9. Suddenly at his home. Son of the late Charles and Eileen. Sadly missed by his brothers Charlie and Hugh, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a very large circle of friends.

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Peter. Those who would like to attend the funeral but are unable to do so due to the current restrictions, are invited to leave a personal message for the family below. Peter's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday morning at 10am by clicking on the following link https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/

Annie Martin (née Bracken), 65 Preston Brook, Rathangan

June 9. Formerly of Main St., Rathangan. Died in the loving care of St. Catherine's Nursing Home, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick on Tuesday, 9th June 2020. Prececeased by her husband Billy and her 8 siblings. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Ann and Claire, devoted sons-in-law Peter and Phil, her dear grandchildren Colin, Emma, Sarah and David, their partners Antonieta, Alan and Eric, Neal and partner Janine, Owen and Robin and adored great-grandchildren Sophie, Ella, Sadie, Marley, Benjamin, Esme, Ollie and Lara, sisters-in-law Mary and Rena and loving nieces and nephews. She will be very sadly missed by her large circle of friends in Kildare and her special friends in Newcastle West. Removal is on Wednesday, 10th June, from St Catherine's Nursing Home, Newcastle West for funeral mass at 12 noon in the Church of Assumption, Rathangan, Co. Kildare and burial afterwards in St Patrick's Graveyard, Rathangan. Messages of condolence can be offered on rip.ie by clicking on the link below.

Michael Crilly, Newry, Down / Maynooth

June 9. Peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Michael, dearly beloved son of the late Paddy and Madeline and cherished brother of Martina, Rosaleen, Marie and the late Paddy and John, formerly Corry Square.

Michael’s remains will repose at the Heaney Keenan Funeral on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral for immediate family only on Thursday at 12.30pm in St Catherine’s Church, Dominic Street, Newry. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. He will be sincerely missed by his sisters, nephews, nieces, family circle and friends.

Eddie Boles, Templeogue, Dublin / Kildare Town

June 7. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family and in the exceptional care of all the medical team in the Ruttle Ward, Tallaght Hospital. Predeceased by his parents, brothers and sister. Beloved husband and best friend to Phil for 64 years. Devoted and adored father to Sharon, Andrew, Denise and Ed. He will be greatly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Jim and Allen, daughters-in-law Becky and Fiona, beloved grandchildren Catherine, Hannah, Daniel, Matthew, Jack, Harry, Lily, James and Lauren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, neighbours and friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Eddie’s Funeral Mass will be available to view online Friday, 12th June, at 10 am using the following links - https://watchmcnmedia.tv/camera/st-jude-the-apostle2