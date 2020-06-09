Blanchardstown Gardaí report woman is assaulted in a house

A man is appearing before court in Blanchardstown today in relation to an assault on a woman over the weekend.

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man following an assault incident that occurred at a house in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, on Sunday.

It is alleged that at approximately 1pm the man, aged in his 30s, entered the house and proceeded to seriously assault a woman, aged in her 40s.

Gardaí arrested the man in relation to this investigation.

He was detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice 1984.

He is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court today.