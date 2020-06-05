LATEST: No new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare for THIRD day in a row

There have been no new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare for the third day in a row. Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,118 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,527 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,419 cases (6%). Those figures are accurate as of midnight last Wednesday, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available. The Kildare figure has remained unchanged for three days.

A further seven people have died of Covid-19 in Ireland. This brings the number of deaths from the virus to 1,670.

Some 28 new cases were confirmed today, or 25,163 in total in Ireland so far.

Today, Government confirmed Ireland’s progression into Phase Two of Ireland’s Roadmap for Reopening Society & Business will proceed on Monday, June 8.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “As we move to Phase Two, the Government has introduced a range of new measures in line with the advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

“It is our individual behaviours and personal choices that will ultimately influence what course this disease takes over the coming weeks and months.”