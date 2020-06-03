Want to take part in Culture Night with a difference this year? Kildare County Council is looking for entries

Culture Night in Kildare will go ahead this year on Friday, September 18, from 4pm until late - with some restrictions and changes because of Covid-19.

Kildare County Council is now looking for groups, venues and artists that would like to get involved.

Culture Night is an annual all-island public event that celebrates culture, creativity and the arts. On that night venues and events are available to the public free of charge.

Said a KCC spokesperson: "As it seems likely that some social distancing measures will still be in place, a re-imagined Culture Night programme will be presented: experimental physical events (if and where possible) will take place alongside a virtual programme. However, if venue closures remain in place in September, all presentations of programming will be moved online.

"Although challenging, we hope Culture Night will be the opportunity to explore our potential for social and cultural solidarity and also an exercise of re-socializing our audiences, our artists, our hosts and ourselves."

If your group or organisation would like to take part or more information please contact Kildare's Culture Night Kildare Coordinator, Federica Petronilli, at culturenightkildare@gmail.com

The deadline to be included in the County Kildare programme is Saturday, June 20 next at 5pm.