LATEST: Two new Covid-19 cases in Kildare as eight further deaths confirmed

Two more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kildare this evening. As of midnight last Sunday, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available, Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,090 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,517 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,419 cases (6%).

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of eight people with Covid-19 have died. There have now been a total 1,658 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Over the past week there have been approximately 500 new cases of COVID-19 notified, 54% of which are aged between 24-55 years old. Incidences of these cases are spread across 21 counties in Ireland. While we are doing well, the potential for spread remains present across all regions of the country.

“NPHET will meet on Thursday 4 June and submit further recommendations to Government for consideration.”

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said: “As of midnight Monday, June 1, 348,416 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 22,621 tests were carried out and of these 389 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 1.7%.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “47% of people are taking longer than four days from onset of symptoms to being swabbed. We are strongly encouraging all members of the public to know the symptoms of Covid-19 and seek medical attention as soon as symptoms appear.”