'Driver won't need 3 stars for their upcoming court appearance,' motorist caught red-handed
Out of luck!
CREDIT: An Garda Síochána
A driver has been caught on a major motorway with a "scratch card and phone in one hand" and a coin in the other.
Gardaí said: "This out of luck driver won't need 3 stars for their upcoming court appearance.
"They were spotted on the M50 with a scratch card and phone in one hand and a coin in the second hand while in heavy traffic.
"Stopped by Gardaí and a road side test administered which they failed."
