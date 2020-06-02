Another fine day today but the weather will deteriorate

Today will start dry and mostly sunny and most places will stay dry throughout, according to Met Eireann. However patchy cloud in the northwest will bring showers here by evening. Very warm again in most areas with top temperatures of 22 to 27 degrees, highest over Leinster and Munster. However it will be cooler in the north and west with highs of 15 to 20 degrees or even cooler along the coast. Winds will be light at first, becoming moderate northwesterly later.

Showery rain will continue to spread southeastwards over the country tonight. Although most accumulations are expected to be small, there is a slight chance of some heavier bursts in parts of the east and southeast. Lows of 7 to 11 degrees freshening north to northwest winds.