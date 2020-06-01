Property: Some top tips to prepare your home for the sales market

Home presentation is extremely important as first impressions will be formed very quickly by prospective purchasers.

One of the first things we do when we carry out our initial inspection is to make any recommendations to a seller which we feel would be beneficial in the presentation of the property for sale.

This could include tidying the gardens, painting some rooms, getting carpets cleaned, decluttering. These moves can benefit a successful sale and potentially enhance the sale price too.

Kerb appeal

As indicated first impressions are paramount and kerb appeal is important as many prospective purchasers might driveby the property before arranging an inspection. So to this end, it would be beneficial to make sure that the exterior of the house is presented correctly.

Whether it is painting the front gates, cutting the grass, trimming the hedges, weeding the flowerbeds, powerhosing the driveway, painting the side gates, washing the windows and gutters, or painting the façade, these are all jobs that can increase the attractiveness of the property.

Adding colour through hanging baskets or flowering plants always helps.

Removing any toys, bicycles, refuse bins and garden clutter will give a sense of space and create the impression buyers are looking to find.

Bright feel

On entering the house it is important that potential buyers get a nice bright fresh feel for the property. It may be beneficial to paint some rooms a light bright neutral colour to enhance the light.

If any of the carpets need cleaning or wooden floors need to be sanded and varnished, taking care of this would also be helpful.

We also suggest to try and declutter as much as possible — obviously families need to continue to live, any toys or clutter could be packed into wardrobes or under beds.

If you have a floored attic space, perhaps you could utilise this in the short term when viewings are taking place.

You want to try and give the impression of light, bright airy space without clutter and the recommendations that we make would be low-cost, high return.

A little spending

Generally, we feel that spending some limited funds to enhance the gardens, do some painting, clean carpets, etc would increase the sale price by more than the cost of doing the works, but also make the house far more attractive.

Obviously every house is different and we would need to inspect the property to give you our advice pertaining to any particular property ,but this is just a general guide of some tips that we feel that would be advantageous to a prospective vendor.

If you have any queries, please feel free to contact Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550 or 086 2569750 or email: liam@jordancs.ie.