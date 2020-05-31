LATEST: No new Covid-19 cases in Kildare for second day in a row

There have been no new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare for the second day in a row. The number of cases in the county stands at 1,416 as of last Friday night, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,042 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,477 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,416 cases (6%).

Two more people have died of the virus, bringing the country's death toll to 1,652.

With 66 new cases, there is now a total of 24,990 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.