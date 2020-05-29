Friday latest: Two new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Kildare

Two new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Kildare, according to figures released this evening. Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,023 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,464 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,416 cases (6%). The figures are as of midnight last Wednesday, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available.

Six further deaths have been reported this evening, bringing the country's death toll so far to 1,645.

Another 39 cases have been confirmed, bringing the total to 24,876 in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “As we approach the last week of Phase 1 it is encouraging to see ICU and hospital admissions declining, the number of new cases remaining stable and a 90% recovery rate in the community.

“Moving into next week, I would urge everyone to look back at the progress we have made over the past number of weeks and maintain our efforts to suppress Covid-19 into the future.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Over the bank holiday weekend, we encourage everyone to enjoy the warm weather within recommended guidelines.

“Public health advice currently recommends outdoor meetings of up to four people outside of your household, at a physical distance of two metres and within 5km of your home.”

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said; “As we emerge out of our homes social distancing can pose real challenges for all, especially those in our vulnerable groups who may be enjoying the outdoors for the first time in weeks. Protect each other by keeping a two metre distance.”