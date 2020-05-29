Kildare Hurlers to commence 40 Hour Run for Ruairi

Kildare Now Reporter

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

Email:

editor@kildarenow.ie

Kildare Hurlers to commence 40 Hour Run for Ruairi

The Kildare Minor and Senior Hurlers will kick off a fundraising run for the Roar for Ruairi campaign this evening.

The cause is all in aid of Ruairí McDonnell from Clane who is currently battling a terminal neurological disease and the aim of the appeal is to generate money to help the family make the necessary renovations to their home and help with ongoing homecare costs.

Fellow Clane man Paddy McKenna is spearheading the cause and the run has garnered much praise and promotion over recent days.

Starting from 6pm the Senior Hurling team and management will kick off proceedings with Niall O'Muineachain and finish with team captain Brian Byrne on Sunday morning.

The County Minor Hurlers have also came on board and they will take to the roads over a 15 hour period tomorrow.

Kildare GAA is inviting all it's supporters to get involved in their County Colours along the route to help support a worthy cause.

Kildare Senior Hurlers 40hr Continuous Run

Friday 29th of May

6pm - 7pm
Niall O'Muineachain
 
7pm - 8pm
Ronan Dunne
 
8pm - 9pm
John Gorman
 
9pm - 10pm
Drew Costello
 
10pm - 11pm
Cathal Derivan
 
11pm - 12am
Rory O'Neill

Saturday 30th of May

12am - 1am
Conor Dowling
 
1am - 2am
Jamie Connolly
 
2am - 3am
Ronan McWilliams
 
3am - 4am
Paul Divilly
 
4am - 5am
Jack Travers & Cathal Melville
 
5am - 6am
Garry Johnson 
 
6am - 7am
Sean Whelan
 
7am - 8am
Tadhg Forde
 
8am - 9am
Paddy McKenna
 
9am - 10am
Rian Boran
 
10am - 11am
John Doran
 
11am - 12pm
Paul Dermody
 
12pm - 1pm
Sean Christiansen
 
1pm - 2pm
James Burke
 
2pm - 3pm
Cian Forde
 
3pm - 4pm
Ross Kelly
 
4pm - 5pm
Gerry Keegan
 
5pm - 6pm
Colm & Stephen Nolan / Richie Hogan / Laura Talty
 
6pm - 7pm
Jack Sheridan
 
7pm - 8pm
Caolan Smith
 
8pm - 9pm
Conor Kielty
 
9pm - 10pm
Shane Ryan
 
10pm - 11pm
Mark Doyle
 
11pm - 12am
Conor Gordon

Sunday 31st of May

12am - 1am
Cathal Dowling
 
1am - 2am
Declan Molloy
 
2am - 3am
David Herity
 
3am - 4am
Deckie O'Toole
 
4am - 5am
Liam Dempsey
 
5am - 6am
Stephen Harold
 
6am - 7am
Simon Lacey
 
7am - 8am
Paul O'Donovan
 
8am - 9am
Aran Kelly
 
9am - 10am
Brian Byrne

Minor Hurlers Run Schedule
30th May 2020

07:00 Cian O'Neill Maynooth 

07:30 Stephen Moran Sallins 

08:00 Alan Goss Celbridge 

08:30 Tom O'Donovan Naas 

09:00 Sean Maher Moorefield 

09:30 Paul Byrne Coill Dubh 

10:00 Jack O'Brien Celbridge 

10:30 Niall Dolan EOCC 

11:00 Cian Boran Naas 

11:30 Conor Treacy Celbridge 

12:00 Sean Gleeson Celbridge 

12:30 Eoin Hayes Kilcock

13:00
Fionn Cooke & Oisin
Cooke EOCC 

13:30 Alan Tobin Naas 

14:00 Daniel O'Meara Maynooth 

14:30 Ciarán Flanagan Maynooth

15:00 Morgan Dunne Maynooth

15:30 Rory Byrden Maynooth

16:00 Conor McBrearty Maynooth

16:30 Conor Whyte Maynooth

17.00 Cormac Nolan Maynooth

17.30 Conn Kehoe Moorefield

18.00 Daire Guerin Naas

18.30 Charlie Sheridan Naas

19.00 Harry Younge Sallins

19.30 Jack Couch Sallins

20.00 Fionn Maher Naas

20.30 Seamus Kelleher Naas

21.00 Ben Loughlin Naas

21.30 Liam O'Reilly Naas


 
 
 