Kildare Hurlers to commence 40 Hour Run for Ruairi

The Kildare Minor and Senior Hurlers will kick off a fundraising run for the Roar for Ruairi campaign this evening.

The cause is all in aid of Ruairí McDonnell from Clane who is currently battling a terminal neurological disease and the aim of the appeal is to generate money to help the family make the necessary renovations to their home and help with ongoing homecare costs.

Fellow Clane man Paddy McKenna is spearheading the cause and the run has garnered much praise and promotion over recent days.

Starting from 6pm the Senior Hurling team and management will kick off proceedings with Niall O'Muineachain and finish with team captain Brian Byrne on Sunday morning.

The County Minor Hurlers have also came on board and they will take to the roads over a 15 hour period tomorrow.

Kildare GAA is inviting all it's supporters to get involved in their County Colours along the route to help support a worthy cause.

