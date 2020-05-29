Kildare Hurlers to commence 40 Hour Run for Ruairi
The Kildare Minor and Senior Hurlers will kick off a fundraising run for the Roar for Ruairi campaign this evening.
The cause is all in aid of Ruairí McDonnell from Clane who is currently battling a terminal neurological disease and the aim of the appeal is to generate money to help the family make the necessary renovations to their home and help with ongoing homecare costs.
Fellow Clane man Paddy McKenna is spearheading the cause and the run has garnered much praise and promotion over recent days.
Starting from 6pm the Senior Hurling team and management will kick off proceedings with Niall O'Muineachain and finish with team captain Brian Byrne on Sunday morning.
The County Minor Hurlers have also came on board and they will take to the roads over a 15 hour period tomorrow.
Kildare GAA is inviting all it's supporters to get involved in their County Colours along the route to help support a worthy cause.
Kildare Senior Hurlers 40hr Continuous Run
Friday 29th of May
6pm - 7pm
Niall O'Muineachain
7pm - 8pm
Ronan Dunne
8pm - 9pm
John Gorman
9pm - 10pm
Drew Costello
10pm - 11pm
Cathal Derivan
11pm - 12am
Rory O'Neill
Saturday 30th of May
12am - 1am
Conor Dowling
1am - 2am
Jamie Connolly
2am - 3am
Ronan McWilliams
3am - 4am
Paul Divilly
4am - 5am
Jack Travers & Cathal Melville
5am - 6am
Garry Johnson
6am - 7am
Sean Whelan
7am - 8am
Tadhg Forde
8am - 9am
Paddy McKenna
9am - 10am
Rian Boran
10am - 11am
John Doran
11am - 12pm
Paul Dermody
12pm - 1pm
Sean Christiansen
1pm - 2pm
James Burke
2pm - 3pm
Cian Forde
3pm - 4pm
Ross Kelly
4pm - 5pm
Gerry Keegan
5pm - 6pm
Colm & Stephen Nolan / Richie Hogan / Laura Talty
6pm - 7pm
Jack Sheridan
7pm - 8pm
Caolan Smith
8pm - 9pm
Conor Kielty
9pm - 10pm
Shane Ryan
10pm - 11pm
Mark Doyle
11pm - 12am
Conor Gordon
Sunday 31st of May
12am - 1am
Cathal Dowling
1am - 2am
Declan Molloy
2am - 3am
David Herity
3am - 4am
Deckie O'Toole
4am - 5am
Liam Dempsey
5am - 6am
Stephen Harold
6am - 7am
Simon Lacey
7am - 8am
Paul O'Donovan
8am - 9am
Aran Kelly
9am - 10am
Brian Byrne
Minor Hurlers Run Schedule
30th May 2020
07:00 Cian O'Neill Maynooth
07:30 Stephen Moran Sallins
08:00 Alan Goss Celbridge
08:30 Tom O'Donovan Naas
09:00 Sean Maher Moorefield
09:30 Paul Byrne Coill Dubh
10:00 Jack O'Brien Celbridge
10:30 Niall Dolan EOCC
11:00 Cian Boran Naas
11:30 Conor Treacy Celbridge
12:00 Sean Gleeson Celbridge
12:30 Eoin Hayes Kilcock
13:00
Fionn Cooke & Oisin
Cooke EOCC
13:30 Alan Tobin Naas
14:00 Daniel O'Meara Maynooth
14:30 Ciarán Flanagan Maynooth
15:00 Morgan Dunne Maynooth
15:30 Rory Byrden Maynooth
16:00 Conor McBrearty Maynooth
16:30 Conor Whyte Maynooth
17.00 Cormac Nolan Maynooth
17.30 Conn Kehoe Moorefield
18.00 Daire Guerin Naas
18.30 Charlie Sheridan Naas
19.00 Harry Younge Sallins
19.30 Jack Couch Sallins
20.00 Fionn Maher Naas
20.30 Seamus Kelleher Naas
21.00 Ben Loughlin Naas
21.30 Liam O'Reilly Naas
