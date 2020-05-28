Order and collect take aways now available from The K Thai and the Straffan Inn

If you fancy a delicious meal this weekend, The K Thai at the K Club and the Straffan Inn have takeaway services available to customers who wish to order and collect. Both restaurants are under the management of The K Club.

The K Thai offers a delicious range of options, with starters, soups, specials, noodles, a wok station, curries, side dishes and a kids' menu. House wine is also available to order. For The K Thai takeaway menu, CLICK HERE.

The K Thai is open from 5pm to 9pm Friday to Sunday. This is an order and collect service and payment is taken by card at the time of ordering. For orders, call 01 6017274.

Delicious Straffan Inn pizza

The Straffan Inn has a tasty range of 12" pizzas on offer for €10, including Margarita, Italian pepperoni, Mediterranean veg, Parma ham and whole green olive; and Spanish chorizo and free-range chicken. Dips, beers and soft drinks are also available. For the Straffan Inn takeaway menu, CLICK HERE.

The Straffan Inn is open for take away orders from Thursday to Saturday from 4pm to 9pm. Phone 01 6107817 or 087 2159677 to order. This is a call-in and collect service only.

Customers are asked to please respect social distancing at the time of collection.