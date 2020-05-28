LATEST: Six new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Kildare this evening

Six new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare today. Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,996 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,458 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,414 cases (6%), as of midnight on Tuesday, May 26 - the latest date for which county breakdowns are available.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 9 people with Covid-19 have died. There have now been 1,639 coronavirus-related deaths in Ireland.

Another 46 cases of the virus were confirmed in Ireland today. There is now a total of 24,841 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Throughout this pandemic NPHET has maintained a consistent focus on mortality, being very aware of the sad toll of lost loved ones on families.

“A mortality paper was prepared and discussed by NPHET today and identifies that mortality in Ireland has been within the lower range in overall terms compared with other health systems across Europe.

“Ireland will continue to report both confirmed and probable deaths from Covid-19 in all settings and direct public health measures to limit the burden of mortality.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today, NPHET agreed in principle to include in the case definition the sudden loss of smell (anosmia) and loss of taste (ageusia). This is subject to updated guidance from the ECDC, which is expected to be published tomorrow.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “The reproduction number is currently estimated to be 0.5. ICU and hospital admissions and number of deaths per day continue to decline. The number of cases per day remain stable.

“Next week we will see figures that reflect the impact of Phase 1 measures on key disease spread indictors. It is our hope that the r-number will remain below one and our progress is preserved.”