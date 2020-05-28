WARNING: Plunge of cold air expected to arrive over Ireland next week, says forecaster

Enjoy the sunny weather while you can!

CREDIT: Carlow Weather

A plunge of cold air is expected to arrive over Ireland next week, says forecaster, Alan O'Reilly. 

According to www.carlowweather.com, weather charts show a plunge of cold air arriving "at the end of next week".

Alan added: "Enjoy the next few warm days."

Charts show high pressure dominating for the next ten days with little to no rain for almost all areas before the cold front hits. 