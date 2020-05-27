Deaths in Co Kildare - May 27, 2020

Irene Houlihan (née Weld), Hortland, Donadea

May 26. Peacefully in her 100th year, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, predeceased by her husband Tim, her sons Tadhg and David, also by her brothers and sister and great-granddaughter Anna, deeply regretted by her son Donal, her daughters-in-law Mary (Blessington), Mary (Maynooth) and Marie (Donadea), adoring grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of publichealth, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would liketo attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings, are invited to leave a message below. The funeral cortege will leave Prosperous on Friday morning to arrive in Newtown Church for 12 noon funeral mass.

Ann Molony (née Hartley), Celbridge

May 24. Suddenly, at the Mater Hospital, Ann, beloved mother of Janette and Philip; Sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, brothers Tony and Mick, son-in-law Tony, daughter-in-law Carol, grandchildren Sinead, Karla, Sean and Rory, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of the page.

Christiane Phelan, Bray, Athy

May 23. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken and loving family, husband Kieran, daughter Ruth Kelsa, son-in-law James Kelsa, sisters Dagmar and Elke (Germany) and brother Torsten (Germany). Due to the current Goverment guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family memorial will take place for Christiane. Her memorial service will be streamed live from Thompson's Funeral Home, Athy, on Wednesday 27th at 10.30am followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin (www.memoriallane.ie/livestream/)