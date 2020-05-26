BREAKING: Body found at a house in Naas

Gardaí in Naas are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body at a dwelling on the outskirts of the town tonight.

It's understood that the body of a 45 year old man was found at a detached dwelling in the Rathasker Road area, about a mile from the town centre.

Two garda cars were at the scene and the road, which connects Newbridge Road with a section of the ring road, has been closed off.

The identity of the man was not immediately known though he may be of eastern European origin.

It is understood at this stage that gardaí are not treating the incident as a crime.