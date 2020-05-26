Midlands Criminal Assets Investigations this morning result in seizures of watches, car, phones and cash
The Criminal Assets Bureau, assisted by detectives in Co Meath, the armed support unit and customs dog unit seized a significant amount of property this morning, including cash.
Following a search in Co Meath, an Audi A7 was seized along with designer watches, mobile phones, laptops and documentation.
€8,700 and 8,000 Polish Zloty in cash, was also seized during this operation.
This morning’s operation was conducted as part of a proceeds of crime investigation targeting the assets deriving from the sale and supply of controlled drugs.
