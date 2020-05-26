Deaths in Co Kildare - May 26, 2020

George Thomas Charles Harris, Clane, / Clondalkin, Dublin

May 25. Formerly of Red Cow, Clondalkin. Pre-deceased by his brothers Ronnie, Gay, Neville, and sisters Emma and Irene. Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Mabel and father of Sharon, Dorothy and Philip. Lovingly remembered by his family, son-in-law Julian, daughter-in-law Helen, his grandchildren Logan, Charlie, Grace, Mya and Pippa, his brothers Jimmy and Willie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Funeral service in Mt. Jerome Crematorium on Wednesday at 4.30 p.m.Immediate family only. The family welcome you to sign the Book of Condolences at RIP.ie

John Lawless, Mountpleasant Lodge nursing home, Kilcock, / Drumree, Meath

May 24. Peacefully in his 95th year, in the tender, loving care of Mountpleasant Lodge, Nursing Home. John, loving husband of Marie (Molly), father to John, Janette, Alan, Laurence, Mary and Trevor. Sadly missed by his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, friends and neighbours.

With regret, a private Funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for John's family in the ‘Condolences’ at RIP.ie

Karol Lazarek, Athy

May 20. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anna, children Kamil and Martyna, parents Jadwiga and Jerzy, neighbours and many friends. A private cremation has taken place. Please leave your condolences in the 'Open Condolences Book' section in RIP.ie

Mary McCormack, 37 South Main Street, Naas, Kildare

May 24, 2020, (peacefully), at her sister’s home, Mary, beloved sister of Ann and the late Bill; Sadly missed by her loving sister, brother-in-law Tadhg, sister-in-law Carole, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam on Wednesday at 10am. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at the bottom of the page.

Patrick Melia, 64 Sea Park, Clontarf, Dublin / Kildare

May 22. Beloved husband of Rose. Predeceased by his sisters Ann and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Joe, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Renal Clinic, Beaumount Hospital. A mass to celebrate Patrick's life will be held at a later date. In accordance with government guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to leave condolences can do so on the link below.

Mary Nolan (née Farrell), Milltown, Newbridge

May 25 2020 Peacefully) at her residence with her loving family by her side, wife of the late William, mother of the late Paddy and sister of the late Mick (recently deceased). Sadly missed by her loving sons & daughters Mary, Kitty, Sheila, Michael, Liam, Angela, Brid, John & Helen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives & friends. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. A memorial mass will be held for Mary at a later date.