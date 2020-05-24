LATEST: Five new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare

Five new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare, according to this evening's figures.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,873 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,428 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,392 cases (6%), as of midnight on Friday, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available.

Another four people have died of the virus, bringing the total death toll to 1,608 in Ireland.

57 new cases were confirmed. There is now a total of 24,639 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.