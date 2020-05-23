TRAGEDY: Woman loses life after Kildare road accident

A woman in her 50s has died in hospital after she was struck by a car near Athy, Co Kildare, last Wednesday afternoon, May 20.

The collision involving a pedestrian and a car occurred at around 4.30pm that day on the R418 at Nicholastown. Gardaí from Athy and the Emergency services attended the scene.

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her late 50s, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene to Beaumont Hospital where she was pronounced dead today, Saturday, May 23. The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, was also taken for medical treatment. He was the sole occupant of the car.

A full examination of the crash site and car was carried out by Garda Forensic Collison Investigators and PSV officers. The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged. A Garda family liaison officer has been appointed in the case.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Athy Station on 059-8634210 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing.