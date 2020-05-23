LATEST: Four new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare

Four new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare. Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,830 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,420 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,387 cases (6%), as of midnight on Thursday last, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available.

Thirteen further deaths from the virus have been confirmed today, bringing the total deaths so far in Ireland to 1,604.

As of 11 am today, 76 new cases were confirmed. There have now been 24,582 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Ireland.