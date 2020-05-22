LATEST: Just two more cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Kildare

Two more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare this evening. The figures as of midnight Wednesday, May 20 (the latest date for which county breakdowns are available) show that there have been 1,383 confirmed coronavirus diagnoses in County Kildare.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,765 (49% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,386 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,381 cases (6%).

Eleven further deaths were confirmed this evening, bringing the national death toll to 1,592.

Some 115 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed today, bringing the total number so far in the State to 24,506.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that 86% of people rate their knowledge on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as high. This is essential knowledge for all of society to have and use as we move safely through the phases ahead.”

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and Integrated Care Lead HSE, said; “Individual health is never more important than it is during this time of pandemic. I would encourage every member of society to register with a GP and establish an access point to the healthcare system.”