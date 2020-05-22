Motorists nabbed speeding in Monasterevin on National Slow Down Day

Two motorists travelling through the Monasterevin area have been caught by the Gardai doing unsafe speeds today.

The gardai are carrying out nationwide checks as part of a national Slow Down Day to improve road safety. The exercise started at 7am this morning.

As of 4.30pm today, GoSafe has checked the speed of 87,350 vehicles. Some 693 vehicles have been detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

In Kildare, one vehicle was found travelling at 76km/h in a 50km/h aone on the R445 at Mooreabbey Demesne, Monasterevin, (on the main road through the town). Another was clocked at 71km/h on the same stretch.