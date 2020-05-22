Repair to burst water main in Kildare town expected to be finished tonight

Irish Water says that a repair to a burst watermain in Kildare town is expected to be completed tonight, but it may take a number of hours after that for the supply to return to homes. The body is working with Kildare County Council to fix the issue which has affected homes and businesses in the Dunmurry Road area.

According to an Irish Water statement: "Crews are on site working to repair the burst as soon as possible. The repair is expected to be completed tonight. Once the watermain has been repaired it may take a number of hours for the water supply to return in full to all impacted properties.

"A traffic management system will be in place for the duration of these urgent repair works.

"Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore supply to impacted customers."

"Irish Water and Kildare County Council regrets any inconvenience caused."