It'll be fine today - but rain is coming

It'll be fine today - but rain ix expected tonight and early tomorrow, according to Met Eireann.

Read more County Kildare news

Sunny spells are forecast for most of the country at first today. Cloud thickening from the southwest this afternoon as southeasterly winds freshen. Heavy rain, with thundery bursts, will arrive in the southwest by evening, extending northeastwards in strengthening southeast winds. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

Tonight it’ll be wet and windy with outbreaks of rain spreading northeastwards across the country, heavy and thundery at times, and followed later by showers. It will be a windy night with fresh to strong southerly winds and southwesterly gales on Atlantic coasts. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.