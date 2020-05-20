LATEST: No new cases of Covid-19 reported in Kildare

No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in County Kildare today. While the daily number of cases confirmed in the county have been falling in the past week, it is the first time since daily figures started to be released in March that no increase has been recorded for Kildare.

However, the county still ranks second in the most number of cases of coronavirus diagnosed. As of midnight on Monday last, May 18, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available, Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,733 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,379 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,376 cases (6%).

Today, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 11 people with Covid-19 have died. There have now been a total 1,571 coronavirus-related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am on Wednesday, May 20, the HPSC has been notified of 64 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 24,315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “To date, 87% of confirmed cases diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered. This is very positive news but should not deflect from the impact this disease has had on individuals and families. In addition, it does not change the risk for any one individual who is diagnosed with the disease today, or in the future.

“Public health advice is there to provide everyone with the best protection possible. Please follow it and continue to protect yourself and each other.”