Kildare Property Watch: Three-bed family home in Sallins on sale for €320,000

Number 176 Oldbridge Station is a spacious three-bedroomed semi detached family home.

This superbly well presented property benefits from having a large cobblelock driveway to the front. It is situated within walking distance of the Arrow rail link at Sallins, shops, schools, the local GAA club, pubs and restaurants.

With the Sallins bypass soon to open, access to the M7/N7 will be just a short drive away.

This home has an A3 energy rating and has a Stira ladder to a floored attic space (ideal for conversion).

The accommodation comprises an entrance hallway, guest wc, understairs storage, living room, and a kitchen/dining room. Upstairs there are three bedrooms (main ensuite) and bathroom. This property has an A3 energy rating and comes with an asking price of €320,000.

All enquiries may be made to Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly in Naas. Phone 045 866466 or email info@sfor.ie