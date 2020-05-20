PICTURE: Naas Gardaí catch driver using mobile phone on N7

Pricey phone call

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

darren.hassett@iconicnews.ie

CREDIT: An Garda Síochána

The driver of this car (pictured above) has been caught by Gardaí using a mobile phone on a major roadway in Ireland.

A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued for the offence which occurred on the N7 this week. 

Check out the tweet below: 