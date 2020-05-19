LATEST: 12 new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Kildare

Twelve new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kildare this evening. Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,759 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,379 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,372 cases (5%). Those figures are as of midnight on Sunday last, May 17, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 16 people with Covid-19 have died. There have now been a total 1,561 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Tuesday 19 May the HPSC has been notified of 51 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 24,251 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Cillian De Gascun, Chair of the NPHET Expert Advisory Group, said: “Despite broadening the case definition and increases in referrals the positivity rate has continued to decline. This indicates a consistent suppression of COVID-19 in the community.”

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again this week. Given the decreasing positivity rate and that testing capacity has been expanded, we will be examining the case definition further.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today is World Family Doctor Day. GP’s continue to play a key role in Ireland’s response to this pandemic. General Practice is open and has continued to be a vital point of access to healthcare for all during this pandemic.”