Gardaí seek help to find missing teen

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Sarah Reilly, 16 years, who is missing from the Naas area of Co.Kildare since May 10.

Sarah is described as being 5'5", with blonde hair, a slight build and blue eyes.

Gardaí are concerned for Sarah’s safety.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Naas on 045 884300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.