Latest Covid-19 case figures for County Kildare

Just four new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Kildare between last Thursday and Friday, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available. Dublin still has the highest number of cases at 11,666 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,361 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,352 cases (6%).

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a further total of 10 people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the country's death toll from the virus to 1,543 so far.

As of 11am this morning, Sunday 17 May, the HPSC has been notified of 64 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 24,112 confirmed cases.

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%