LATEST: Five new Covid-19 cases in Kildare; national new cases fall below 100

Five new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare, as of midnight on May 14, the latest date for which county figures are available.

Dublin still has the highest number of cases at 11,657 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,357 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,346 cases (6%).

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 15 people with Covid-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,533 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. As of 11am Saturday, May 16, the HPSC has been notified of 92 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 24,048 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Dept of Health commented: “Today is the first time we have seen the number of confirmed cases fall below 100 since mid-March.

“While the past nine weeks have been particularly difficult for those cocooning, and for parents with young children, today’s numbers give reassurance that we have all learned and adopted new behaviours of handwashing, respiratory etiquette and social distance that will serve us well as we work together to re-open retail, business and society.”