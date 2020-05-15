LATEST: Very small rise in number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Kildare

Just four new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Kildare, according to this evening's figures. Dublin still has the highest number of cases at 11,557 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,352 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,256 cases (5%). Those figures are accurate as of midnight on Wednesday, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available.

Sixteen more people have died from Covid-19, bringing the country's death toll to 1,518. 129 new cases of the virus were confirmed today, bringing the total to 23,956.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said; “Over a very short time period we have witnessed a whole of society effort to stop this virus in its tracks. Across Government, our health, social care and emergency services, Gardaí and Defence Forces, businesses and the non-profit sector, media and general public at large, it has been heartening to witness such collective action.”

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said: “These past weeks have been particularly difficult for those who have been cocooning from family, friends and society. Today, I hope new measures will bring some relief to this group and that they know we as a society are supporting them wherever possible, including by adopting safe behaviours in physical distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette.”