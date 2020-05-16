Kildare Property Watch: Bright and spacious Maynooth family home on the market

Coonan Property are delighted to bring this exceptional three-bedroom family home at 1 The Crescent, Moyglare Hall, Maynooth, to the market.

This property extends to approximately c 110 sq m (1,195 sq ft).

The home is bright and spacious, with accommodation consisting of sitting room, open plan kitchen dining, downstairs toilet, three bedrooms (one ensuite) and family bathroom.

This end of terrace property is presented in pristine condition throughout.

Located in the much desired town of Maynooth, Moyglare Hall provides easy access to all amenities the town has to offer.

Viewing of this beautiful home is highly recommended.

To register a bid on this property, please visit coonanlive.com. The home is on sale by private treaty at a guide price of €320,000.

For further information on the sale, please contact Edward Cummins on 01 628 6128 or email edwardc@coonan.com.