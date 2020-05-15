Dry with sunny spells in County Kildare today

Today will be bring a few scattered showers to parts of Ulster and Connacht, staying dry elsewhere, according to Met Eireann. It will be cloudier overall but there will be some sunny spells, the best of which will be in Munster. Maximum temperatures will range from 10 to 12 degrees in the north and northwest, and 13 to 17 degrees elsewhere. Winds will be light, northwest or variable.

Tonight, showers will affect coastal parts of Ulster, Connacht and north Munster. It will be dry elsewhere with some clear spells and a few mist patches. Lows of 2 to 6 degrees in light westerly or variable breezes.