Deaths in Co Kildare - May 15, 2020

Peter Kennedy, Moore Park, Newbridge

May 12 in Beaumont Hospital. Son of the late Dan and Maureen, much loved brother of Tom (deceased), Mary, Ellen, Donal (deceased), and Anna Maria. Loving uncle and grand uncle to his nephews and nieces. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law. extended family, friends and neighbours. May Peter Rest in Peace.

A private family funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a message of condolence at RIP.ie.

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Dining Room, Newbridge. Donations box in the funeral home. The funeral home is strictly private for family only on monday morning please.