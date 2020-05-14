LATEST: Slight rise in number of Covid-19 cases in Kildare

Four more cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in County Kildare as of midnight on Tuesday last, the latest date for which county figures are available. Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,308 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,348 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,249 cases (5%).

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was today notified of 10 further Covid-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,056.

Some 426 new cases were confirmed today, bringing the total to 23,827 in Ireland so far.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “All indicators of the spread of Covid-19 are decreasing, including the average number of cases per day, number of people in hospital and ICU, admissions to ICU and number of reported deaths per day.

“This is reinforced by our estimate reproduction number which is currently stable between 0.4 and 0.6. We will be monitoring this figure and the overall number of infections in the population very closely over the coming weeks.”

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The National Public Health Emergency Team met today and have given further advice to Government. We still want to see progress over the coming days. We need to continue our physical distancing and hygiene measures if we are to continue to suppress the spread of the disease.”